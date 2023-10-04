Jamie Carragher believes that people should stop talking about mistakes made by VAR in other matches in comparison with the game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, as he thinks the mistake in the weekend’s game is completely different from the others.

At the weekend, VAR did not intervene to award a goal from Luis Diaz against Tottenham, in a game which Spurs went on to win 2-1 in the end, while the audio which has been release has further sparked discussion.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s comments on wanting a replay for the game against Tottenham have further sparked controversy, with some former players pointing out other VAR blunders.

However, Carragher believes that people should stop comparing mistakes from other games and pointed out that the case regarding Diaz’s goal was different as the fourth official did not believe they had made the right decision.

Carragher stated that he neither believes there will be a replay of the game between Liverpool and Tottenham nor should there be one.

“I don’t think there will/should be a replay, but can we stop talking about other mistakes in other games”, Carragher wrote on X.

“This isn’t the same, officials give decisions they believe to be right, this didn’t happen.

“It’s unprecedented, hence the fall out.”

It remains to be seen what will happen next with Liverpool remaining deeply unhappy about the situation.