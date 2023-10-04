Veteran broadcaster Richard Keys has insisted Erik ten Hag has lost the dressing room at Manchester United through his tough-guy act.

Manchester United suffered an embarrassing 3-2 defeat at the hands of Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

It was Galatasaray’s first away win in the Champions League in a decade and they scored their first away goals in the competition in eight years.

Ten Hag is under real pressure at Manchester United as their start to the season turns from bad to worse with each poor result.

Keys is insistent that the Manchester United players have grown tired of getting blamed by their manager for each bad result and feels that Ten Hag has lost the dressing room.

But he stressed that there are far bigger worries at Old Trafford, with certain players not having the legs to work hard, Andre Onana’s form and the fact that Bruno Fernandes is the club captain still big issues.

Keys wrote on X: “It’s clear Erik ten Hag has lost his players with his tin-pot tough guy act and by always blaming them.

“That’s repairable.

“Casemiro, Eriksen, Varane and Amrabat not being able to run isn’t and the keeper is a liability.

“Fernandes won’t run – that’s a big problem. He’s not a captain.”

Manchester United’s home form has plummeted this season and they are under massive pressure to get a win when Brentford visit Old Trafford this Saturday.