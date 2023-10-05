Hoffenheim boss Pellegrino Matarazzo has lauded Burnley loan star Wout Weghorst for his on-field trait of pressing heavily.

Weghorst, 31, has already witnessed three loan spells during his stay at Turf Moor, including a short loan stint at Old Trafford.

He is currently on a season-long loan at Hoffenheim and despite his goal drought, he has garnered plaudits from Matarazzo.

The American boss explained that Weghorst presses with vigour and hailed the forward’s on-field industriousness.

Matarazzo does not want to take heed of Weghorst not being on target for a long time and feels that the Dutch finding the net is in the offing.

“He presses like crazy, does his defensive work well and keeps the ball well”, Matarazzo was quoted as saying by Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“He also poses a goal threat a lot.

“He has not scored yet, that is true, but it is a matter of time.”

Manchester United boss Erk ten Hag also praised Weghorst for his work rate during the Dutch star’s loan spell at Old Trafford.

Now it remains to be seen whether Hoffenheim will move to make Weghorst’s loan deal permanent next summer.