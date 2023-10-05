Leicester City loan star Abdul Fatawu has revealed how delighted he is to have made the switch to the Foxes and admits a conversation with Enzo Maresca impressed him.

The Championship side managed to snap up the young winger on a season-long loan deal from Sporting Lisbon on the final day of August.

He has featured in each of the six league games Leicester have played since then, having helped set up one goal for his team-mates.

Now one month on, the 19-year-old has given an insight into his move to England to play under Maresca.

According to Fatawu, it has been his dream to play in the country and after having a conversation with the Leicester manager he felt comfortable changing his scenario.

“I was so happy because it was always my dream to play in England”, Fatawu told the BBC.

“I didn’t say no because the conversation with the coach and everything made me feel comfortable to come here.

“So, I was so happy to know that I was coming here.”

In spite of the turmoil the club went through following their relegation from the Premier League, Leicester have managed to maintain steady progress and are currently placed on top of the league table, two points clear of second-placed Ipswich Town.