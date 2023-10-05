Former West Ham United striker Carlton Cole has lauded the Hammers for their win over Freiburg as it set a new record for unbeaten games for an English side in Europe.

The Hammers were able to see off the German side, registering a 2-1 victory in the Europa League to become the first English team to go 17 matches unbeaten in European competitions.

Though David Moyes’ side were the ones that opened the scoring in the eighth minute via Lucas Paqueta, the hosts equalised early in the second half and James Ward-Prowse’s 66th-minute strike was needed to seal the deal.

Cole, while terming the victory “massive”, insisted that Freiburg were not an easy side to break the European record.

“Massive, massive win”, Cole told TNT Sports.

“The record that they have had to break and Freiburg are no slouches.

“They are seven home games undefeated and they have gone away and came up trumps.”

The result eases West Ham’s journey to the next round of the Europa League as they have now won their first two group stage matches and occupy top spot in the table.