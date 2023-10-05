Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood admits that his loan experience at Middlesbrough has been great so far and believes that now he needs to kick-start his campaign.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan from Leeds United this summer.

Greenwood has made five appearances for Michael Carrick’s side and on Wednesday he started his first game in Boro’s 2-0 victory over Cardiff City, where he played a key part.

The Leeds loanee admitted that the loan spell with Middlesbrough has been good for him and added that being cup-tied in the EFL Cup is frustrating.

Greenwood stressed that he is hoping now that after bagging his first start of the league campaign against Cardiff City, he will be able to kickstart his season.

“It’s been good for me so far”, Greenwood was quoted as saying by The Northern Echo.

“The lads have been great with me.

“I’ve been cup-tied which has been a bit frustrating but now I’ve had my first start I just need to kick on now.”

Greenwood will be determined to impress during his loan spell at Riverside Stadium this season before he goes back to Leeds after the end of his loan spell.