Fixture: Aris Limassol vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Interim Rangers manager Steven Davis has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to take on Aris Limassol in the Europa League tonight.

The Gers got their group stage push off to a positive start by seeing off Real Betis, but it was not enough to keep Michael Beale his job amid poor domestic form.

Now Davis is looking to make an impact as interim manager and will want a win in Cyprus.

Aris Limassol lost their group stage opener 3-2 away at Sparta Prague and will be keen to make home advantage count this evening.

In goal, Davis picks Jack Butland, while at the back he goes with James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies and Borna Barisic as a four.

Midfield sees Rangers deploy John Lundstram and Nicolas Raskin, while Sam Lammers, Scott Wright and Abdallah Sima support Cyriel Dessers.

Davis has options on the bench if needed, including Kemar Roofe and Leon King.

Rangers Team vs Aris Limassol

Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Raskin, Lammers, Wright, Sima, Dessers

Substitutes: McCrorie, K Wright, Souttar, Cifuentes, Sterling, Roofe, King, Devine, McCausland, Fraser, Lyall, McKinnon