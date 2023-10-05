Leeds United out on loan star Marc Roca has revealed that Junior Firpo and Joel Robles helped him make the decision to join Real Betis in the summer.

Roca joined Leeds last year but struggled at Elland Road and could do nothing to stop the side being relegated from the Premier League.

He joined Real Betis on loan as he was not interested in playing in the Championship and claimed that he got helping hands from a couple of Leeds players when he was making the decision on his next club.

Both Firpo and Robles played for Betis in the past and the midfielder revealed that the duo provided him with a lot of information about the club, the coaching staff and the city of Seville.

Roca admitted that it was nice to get first-hand information on Betis from two of his then team-mates, which helped him make the decision.

He told Spanish sports daily Marca: “I spoke with Junior and Joel, who were with me at Leeds.

“They told me not to think and that I would be comfortable here.

“They told me about the coach, the coaching staff, the dressing room, the city and everything.

“In the end, it is a plus that people who were close to you give you this encouragement and advice and the truth is that just as they told me, I am feeling it now and I am finding it here in Seville.”

Betis are expected to try to sign Roca on a permanent basis if he impresses during the duration of his loan spell.