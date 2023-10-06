Luton Town Under-21s manager Adrian Forbes has insisted that his young Hatters are fired up to right wrongs against Leeds United Under-21s in their Premier League Cup match tonight.

Leeds Under-21s are clubbed with the Under-21s of Luton, Colchester United and Chelsea in Group D of the tournament.

The young Whites are managed by Michael Skubala and they will welcome the Hatters to the LNER Community Stadium tonight.

Leeds started their run in the competition with a victory against Colchester and now are eyeing another three points from tonight’s game.

However, Forbes is confident that his boys are charged up to correct the errors they made against Chelsea last month.

The Luton boss is keen for his side to show they can mix it with clubs who have higher category youth academies.

“Looking at the last game against Chelsea, I said after that game that the boys prepared and performed really well”, Forbes told the Hatters’ in-house media.

“The 4-1 scoreline somewhat flattered Chelsea, so now this game is an opportunity for us to hopefully put out another positive performance and get the result that we deserve.

“The boys have been talking about this one since Chelsea and wanted to right the wrongs of that game.

“We as a Development squad and a Category Three academy are now in a group that has Chelsea, Leeds and Colchester United in it, who are Category One and Category Two teams.

“It is important that we go and showcase ourselves, prove that we can compete with these teams.

“We are hoping to be a Category Two academy in the future, so we need to be able to compete first.“

All eyes will be on whether Luton can rise to the challenge of taking on a Leeds side renowned for producing top talents.