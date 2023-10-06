Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that at the moment he is not paying too much attention to how the Whites players who are out on loan are faring.

The Whites let a host of players leave Elland Road on loan in the summer, with some of them having relegation release clauses in their contracts which eased the process.

Several of those out on loan could well return to Leeds next summer and some Whites fans are keeping close tabs on their fortunes away from the club.

Farke though is not amongst those watching the loan stars and insists he is mainly focused on the players who are currently at the club that he is working with.

He insists there will be time enough to think about the loan players as the season progresses.

“If I am honest, it is not too much my topic”, Farke said at a press conference.

“I do not have the time or energy to spend too many thoughts about this because I am just concentrated on the players who are with us and need all my attention and energy to support them.

“I am not too concerned or worried about the players out on loan.

“We follow quite closely what they are doing, for example during the international break, there is some time to think more about this topic, but the end of the season is too far away to say anything about this topic and we will do this when the time is right.

“Let them keep going with their clubs right now and we will focus on the players we have with us.“

Leeds currently have Jack Harrison, Sonny Perkins, Sam Greenwood, Luis Sinisterra, Cody Dramey, Jack Jenkins, Max Wober, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson out on loan.

Farke’s side are set to take on Bristol City on Saturday at Elland Road and will be eyeing bagging three points to consolidate their position in the Championship.