Matty Fryatt has insisted that the other promotion contenders are already facing an uphill battle if they want to chase down Leicester City this season.

Leicester have made a roaring start to their Championship season in their bid to get straight back up to the Premier League.

They have won nine of their opening ten league games and are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table on 27 points.

They already have a seven-point cushion over the teams outside the top two, which are the automatic promotion spots, and Fryatt insisted that it is a massive thing.

He stressed that while it may be early in the season, the teams outside the top two are already facing a massive task if they want to gun down Leicester this season.

Fryatt pointed out that Leicester now have some much-needed breathing space in their bid to get automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The former Leicester star said on BBC Radio Leicester’s When You’re Smiling Podcast: “It’s huge and you can play it down and say, ‘it’s early days and it’s only ten games in’.

“But you know that if Leicester were to have a slip up then the other teams beneath have got to be perfect as well.

“They have got breathing space.

“You have got to lose three and the other teams got to win those and it’s a big ask already.”

Leicester have equalled the best start to the Championship season after ten games set by Sheffield United in 2005.