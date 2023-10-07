Chris Sutton has insisted that Aberdeen should not be celebrating a draw at home against HJK Helsinki as they should be progressing out of the Europa Conference League group stage.

Aberdeen managed to salvage a draw in their second group game against HJK Helsinki on Thursday night in the Europa Conference League.

They are sitting at the bottom of Group G after earning just a point from their opening two group games of the tournament.

Celtic and Rangers grabbed the headlines with their defeats in Europe this week, but Sutton believes Aberdeen should also earn some scorn for their result.

He stressed that there is no point in celebrating a draw at the Pittodrie against a team such as HJK Helsinki and believes that Aberdeen should be aiming for progress from Group G given the strength of the other sides.

Sutton wrote in his column for the Daily Record: “Aberdeen shouldn’t get off scot-free either.

“They shouldn’t be doing cartwheels after salvaging a draw at home to a team from Finland either.

“That’s a game they should be winning and they are in a group they should be able to progress from.”

Aberdeen will again be in European action later this month when they will host PAOK Salonika at Pittodrie.