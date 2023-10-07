Former Scotland defender Mark Wilson is of the view that even the senior players in the Rangers squad have failed to stand up for the side this season.

The pressure on Rangers further piled up following their poor 2-1 loss to Aris Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Michael Beale has already lost his job due to Rangers’ poor start to the season and the Gers are now desperate for a fresh start under a new manager.

Rangers have attracted heavy criticism for their recruitment in the summer with several of their new signings failing to hit the ground running at Ibrox.

Wilson admitted that the new signings have been poor but insisted that he cannot see much from the mainstays of the Rangers side who should have done better.

The former Scotland star feels Rangers must think about giving a chance to some of the young players.

Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “The new signings have been atrocious apart from [Jack] Butland.

“But the ones who have been there, the likes of [John] Lundstram, divides fans, even [James] Tavernier, [Connor] Goldson and [Ben] Davies, looked a poor signing at the time but continues to play.

“Where do they turn to?

“What’s the harm in giving some of the young players a opportunity?”

It remains to be seen whether interim boss Steven Davis will make a few changes to the side when Rangers take on St. Mirren at Ibrox on Sunday.