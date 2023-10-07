Bournemouth defender Adam Smith has admitted that Jack Harrison’s finish for his goal in Everton’s 3-0 win over the Cherries was a fine one.

Harrison moved from Leeds United on loan to Everton towards the end of the transfer window after several weeks of speculation about his future.

Losing the winger was seen as a big loss for Leeds and he is now making his presence felt in the Premier League with Everton.

Harrison started for Everton against Bournemouth at Goodison Park on Saturday in the Premier League and scored the Toffees’ second goal, while then providing the assist for their third.

Cherries defender Smith admits that Harrison’s finish for his goal was a superb one, but insists there is little point in digging out team-mates for making a mistake, while he believes he was fouled for Everton’s third goal.

“Great finish by Jack [Harrison] and we’re not going to point fingers, everyone makes mistakes”, Smith told Premier League Productions.

“We have to try and do better and help out team mates if they do make mistakes.

“I need to be careful what I say but it’s a clear foul on me for their third goal.

“If you know football you know that’s a foul.

“They looked it but I’m really disappointed they made that decision to be honest.”

Everton now head into the international break sitting in 15th spot on seven points from their opening eight Premier League games.

Bournemouth are second from bottom and have not won a league match this season.