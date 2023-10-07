Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has admitted that the team need to ignore the outside noise and focus on getting better after the international break.

McTominay came on in the 87th minute with Manchester United trailing 1-0 to Brentford and were at the risk of losing a third game on the trot at home for the first time since the 1970s.

However, the Scottish midfielder scored a brace in injury time to win three points for Manchester United in dramatic fashion at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old midfielder conceded that scoring those two goals in injury time was one of the most favourite moments of his career at Manchester United.

McTominay told Premier League Productions: “That might be one of my favourite moments on a football pitch.

“Two goals at the death were incredible, but I am just happy to be able to contribute and show people that I can do it.”

The midfielder conceded that it was massive that Manchester United managed to win against Brentford given their poor form going into the game.

He insisted that the team need to build on this dramatic win after the international break and focus on getting better while ignoring the noise coming from outside.

Asked about the importance of the win, he said: “Massive.

“Everyone knows we are in a difficult period at the minute, but we have fighters in the group that want to keep going right until the end.

“It could have been anyone on that pitch scoring the two goals.

“Really pleased and hopefully we can build on that from here.

“Sometimes we feel like we are in our own bubble with people outside only saying negative things, but we just have to block that out and be better after the international break.”

Manchester United will now focus on making the best use of the international break to prepare for the games to come.