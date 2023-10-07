Dominic Matteo has warned Leeds United about Nigel Pearson’s tactical knowledge and asked the Whites to approach the game against Bristol City properly.

In what is going to be their last game before the international break, Daniel Farke’s Leeds side are set to take on Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday.

Matteo, who played for Leeds between 2000 and 2004, has watched Pearson’s journey as a manager closely and highlighted the veteran’s knack for fielding tactically solid teams.

That though, Matteo feels, does not mean that Bristol City do have an attacking flow about them and hence the hosts will have to be guarded.

“Tactically, Pearson’s been pretty renowned for getting teams solid”, Matteo told LUTV.

“But it looks like they can play with a bit of flair as well. There are goals in the team.”

With the home fans getting behind their team though, Matteo believes that Leeds United’s way of approaching the game is going to be a determining factor.

“But it is how we approach the game, the fans we know are going to be behind us.

“If we approach it properly, get that first goal and then go and get another it will just make things a little bit more confident going into the international break.”

Leeds have looked solid at Elland Road this season and will start as firm favourites to see of the Robins, no matter how Pearson sets his team up.