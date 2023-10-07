Former Norwich City star Che Wilson is of the view that the Canaries have neither enough quality nor enough depth in their squad to fight for automatic promotion this season.

Despite a good start to the season, Norwich’s form has taken a dip as they have suffered four defeats in their last six games.

They lost at Swansea City in the Championship in midweek and then played out a draw with Coventry City on Saturday.

Wilson, who was left unimpressed with David Wagner’s team’s performance against the Swans, stressed that Norwich do not have enough quality and depth in their ranks to challenge for automatic promotion.

The former Canaries star also believes that Norwich’s performance on Wednesday shows where they are standing as a team right now and thinks that their current position in the league table is a realistic indicator of their abilities.

“It just shows almost where they are; it highlights where they are”, Wilson said on BBC Radio Norfolk.

“I don’t think they are going to be in the top two.

“I think they can pretend to be challenging for playoffs and they will certainly not be relegated.

“I do not think they have enough quality in depth to really be challenging for those automatic promotion positions.

“So I think it is a realistic point where they are, but games like this are very highly disappointing when they play reasonably well.”

Norwich face a big test after the international break when Daniel Farke’s Leeds United are the visitors to Carrow Road..