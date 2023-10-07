Former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Luke Steele feels that the Tricky Trees are lucky to have landed custodian Odysseas Vlachodimos this summer, stressing the on-field talent the Greek has.

Steve Cooper’s side were eager to see more competition in their goalkeeping ranks and landed Matt Turner and Vlachodimos from Arsenal and Benfica, respectively.

Benfica were reluctant to part with their prized asset in the summer, but Forest were successful in prising away the Greek star on deadline day.

Emphasising Vlachodimos’ imposing presence between the sticks, Steele remarked that Nottingham Forest were lucky to add such an asset to their arsenal.

The ex-Forest man explained that the Greek star has great communication skills and has a good range of abilities for a shot-stopper.

“His distribution is one of his strengths. He is very calm on the ball”, Steele told the Athletic.

“He has range as a ’keeper. I am not talking about passing range.

“I mean that, while he is 6ft 3in, what he is very good at is being able to extend himself fully.

“When you get high-balls, he can come and punch or claim.

“He marshalls the back four, he communicates.

“He never makes a big fiasco out of situations.

“Forest are very, very lucky to have him.”

Vlachodimos has yet to make his debut for Cooper’s side and was on the bench for the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.