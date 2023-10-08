Former Leeds United star Leigh Bromby has admitted that Archie Gray is showing maturity in terms of positional sense and decision-making that is far beyond his tender years.

Gray found himself in the unfamiliar position of right-back on Saturday and produced a solid performance as Leeds beat Bristol City 2-1 at Elland Road.

A midfielder by trade, the 17-year-old was played out of position due to injuries but he excelled and played with confidence and authority.

Bromby insisted that there is no point in discussing his age anymore as Gray’s positional sense and decision-making are those of someone who is an experienced and seasoned performer.

The former Leeds star conceded that he is not keen to put too much pressure on the 17-year-old but stressed that he is handling it well and has shown the ability to absorb everything and continue to improve.

Bromby said on BBC Radio Leeds: “The big thing is his decision-making.

“I don’t think we can keep talking about his age because his performances are at such a high level, it looks like he has been playing for 10, 15 years with his positioning and decision-making.

“He seems to be getting better and he has got loads of potential.

“You don’t want to hype up the young players too much and too much pressure on them but it looks like he can deal with anything that is getting thrown at him at the minute.

“One of the key things as a player is when he is getting throw that challenge, can he keep going and he seems to be able to absorb it and improve all the time.”

Gray will be looking to once again be in the team when Leeds are in action again after the international break against Norwich City at Carrow Road.