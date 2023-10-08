Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Liverpool have confirmed their side and substitutes to lock horns with Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton side in an away Premier League clash this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were in European action in midweek with a win recorded over Belgian side Union SG at Anfield.

Now, on the back of losing their unbeaten record in the Premier League last weekend at Tottenham Hotspur, Klopp will look for his men to get back to winning ways just before the international break.

Liverpool are without midfielder Curtis Jones and attacker Diogo Jota, who are both suspended.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool today, while at the back Klopp goes with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees Liverpool go with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott, while Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez lead the attack.

Klopp has options on the bench if needed, including Ben Doak and Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Konate, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Chambers, Doak, Quansah