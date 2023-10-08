Liverpool legend John Aldridge insists the Reds desperately need to start keeping clean sheets in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were held to a 2-2 draw away at Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday and go into the international break sitting fourth in the table.

While Liverpool have enjoyed a promising start to the season, they have not managed to keep a single clean sheet on the road.

At Anfield, the Reds have managed a clean sheet, but only on two occasions.

Liverpool legend Aldridge admits he is not sure what to think about the side’s draw at Brighton, but is in no doubt that the number of clean sheets needs to be increased.

“It’s hard to assess today’s performance, was it 2 points lost (possibly seeing we seemed to be coasting at 2-1) or 1 point gained?” Aldridge wrote on X.

“I think we didn’t deserve the 3 points because our defensive display was inadequate; they had far to many chances!

“CLEAN SHEETS NEEDED! Big time.”

Liverpool focused their recruitment efforts on their midfield over the summer transfer window and did not strengthen their defence.