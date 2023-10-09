Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has revealed that his side could be forced to play their goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer in their forthcoming EFL Trophy clash against Aston Villa Under-21s.

Appleton’s side are currently short on senior goalkeeping options after Harry Isted picked up an injury, leaving Maynard-Brewer as the only experienced shot-stopper in the squad.

The Addicks want to rotate their squad in their EFL Trophy match against the young Villans.

However, Appleton stressed that the League One outfit might look to the Australian custodian for the match if proper options are not found.

The Addicks boss further added it will be decided on Tuesday morning as to who will play as the goalkeeper in the match.

“We are looking at a couple of different options and we will make a call on it tomorrow morning“, Appleton told the South London Press.

“But we have one or two options potential that might be able to help us out in the short term.

“If that does not come through, then Maynard-Brewer will have to play.”

Charlton are keen on winning their next EFL Trophy match to go through the international break with confidence.