Former Eredivisie attacker Kenneth Perez has insisted that Newcastle United loan star Yankuba Minteh needs to add more awareness to his game if he is to progress and aim to follow Thierry Henry’s path.

Minteh joined the Premier League side this summer and he is now currently on loan with Eredivisie side Feyenoord for a season.

Perez has been watching him the Eredivisie and feels that Minteh plays with his head down and tries to do everything on his own which makes him unaware of what is happening on the pitch.

“He does not pass the ball, but keeps on dribbling, dribbling and dribbling”, Perez said via Dutch magazine Voetbal International about the Magpies loanee.

“He keeps his head down and dribbles.

“And when your head is down, you do not see what’s going on around you.

“And that was the case today.”

The Dutchman, however, has backed Minteh’s abilities and stressed that the Gambian has the potential to follow Henry’s path with regards to how he can know the game.

“Then you really become a top player, then you become someone like Thierry Henry.”

Minteh will be looking to improve his overall awareness on the pitch before he returns to St. James’ Park next year.