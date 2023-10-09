Former Premier League striker Pierre van Hooijdonk has insisted that even though Newcastle United loanee Yankuba Minteh has blistering pace, he needs to improve his shooting.

The Premier League side signed Minteh from Odense Boldklub this summer and he was immediately loaned out to Feyenoord for regular game time.

The 19-year-old attacker has played eleven times for the Dutch giants this term and has contributed to four goals directly.

Van Hooijdonk insisted that the Gambian is still very young and he needs to make the right choice when he plays.

The former Dutch forward is very much aware of Minteh’s pace but he stressed that the teenager needs to improve his ability to shoot.

“He is lightning fast”, Van Hoojidonk said via Dutch magazine Voetbal International about the Newcastle loanee.

“But he needs to make the right choices.

“He really is still young.

“I always look at a player’s shooting technique.

“For me, that technique determines the player’s goalscoring ability.”

The Premier League side will keep a close eye on Minteh’s development in the Dutch top tier this season as he is regarded as a top prospect by the Magpies.