Leigh Bromby believes that the international break might be positive for Leeds United, as the manager will be able to work with Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo and returning players to integrate them into the team.

Bamford missed the start of the season due to injury, but now he has returned and has made three substitute appearances in the league.

However, Leeds’ injury list is long and key players in the form of Firpo, Willy Gnonto, Jamie Shackleton and Djed Spence are out of action.

Bromby admitted that the international break might be tricky going into as some players will go away to international duty but pointed out that the Whites boss could look at the positive side as he will get time to work with players who are out due to injury.

He also stressed that the break will give Daniel Farke the opportunity to nurse the injured players to full fitness and integrate them into the squad so they can come back to the next game stronger than before.

“It could be a tricky one because players are disappearing to internationals and they are away from the club, so that becomes difficult”, Bromby said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“But on the positive side, players like Bamford, Firpo and the others then get closer to the team; they can get closer to the squad; they can get fitness and some work into the players.

“So I would think the manager’s mentality being positive that he would see that opportunity now, we can do some work with players, now progress and be in a better place when we come back in the next game.”

Leeds are currently in fifth place in the league table with 19 points from eleven games and are nine points adrift of the last automatic promotion spot.