Richard Keys has expressed shock at seeing Birmingham City sack John Eustace and has warned Wayne Rooney about the difficulties he might face in winning over the Blues crowd if he takes the job.

Birmingham City’s new owners made an abrupt decision to sack their manager on Monday, in spite of the Blues having made a positive start under the former Queens Park Rangers assistant.

Blues are currently placed sixth in the Championship table, occupying a playoff spot.

Former Derby County manager Rooney is the favourite to land the job, though a final confirmation on the appointment is still awaited.

Keys has been left bewildered by the club’s decision and warned Rooney about the struggles he might face in winning the crowd, who still like Eustace, over.

“I’ve just had a look at the Championship table”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“I had to be certain that I’d seen Birmingham in sixth when I looked at it Saturday night. Yep – sixth.

“And they’ve just sacked their manager. Wow.

“I’m sure John Eustace won’t struggle to get work – he’s done a fantastic job at St. Andrews.

“But the in-coming manager might struggle to win over a crowd that likes Eustace and has clearly been grateful to him for picking up a mess and giving them some respect back.

“Good luck Wayne. You’re going to need it.”

Rooney recently ended his time at MLS club DC United after failing to take the side to the playoffs.