Australia manager Graham Arnold has highlighted Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou’s willingness to still coach on the training pitch and his attention to detail in recruitment.

Postecoglou has made a blistering start to life in the Premier League since taking charge of Spurs at the end of last season.

Smashing all expectations, his Tottenham side are sitting at the top of the Premier League table at the end of eight games.

The Australian has earned plaudits for making Tottenham an exciting team to watch again and Arnold stressed that one of the reasons Spurs are looking good is because Postecoglou is still very much keen to coach like most Australian managers.

The Australia boss spent a day with Postecoglou at Spurs’ training base and admitted that the players are showing real energy as the Tottenham boss makes them go through short but sharp sessions.

He also highlighted Postecoglou’s quality of recruitment, which is a result of his attention to detail.

Arnold told The Athletic: “In Australia, you learn how to coach, not just manage.

“You’ve got to be able to coach kids and develop them because we don’t have the money.

“We have a salary cap system. So we get the whole picture of coaching and managing.

“I went to watch Tottenham train and Ange is still coaching.

“I spent the day with him, watching, having a laugh.

“I watched them train and you could see the energy of the players, they were all on their tippy-toes, loving it.

“From what I hear, a lot of managers have two-hour sessions and it’s slow, but for Ange, it’s short, sharp sessions.

“He trusts the players, and the higher you go, the more you can do that. Training and prep, that’s what Ange is good at.

“And recruitment — has he bought a dud? His attention to detail in recruitment is fantastic.”

Tottenham will return from the international break with a home game against Fulham on Monday, 23rd October.