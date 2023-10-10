Former Everton star Michael Ball is of the view that James Garner deserves a chance to continue playing through the middle after his performance against Bournemouth at the weekend.

The 22-year-old midfielder has featured eight times for Everton this season and Sean Dyche has utilised him majorly as on the right flank in the ongoing campaign.

On Saturday, Garner was deployed in the central midfielder role and he impressed with his performance while scoring a goal in Everton’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Ball thinks that Garner showed a type of aggression that is expected from an Everton midfielder and hailed the 22-year-old for his relentless pressing abilities.

The ex-Toffees star believes that Garner has successfully utilised the opportunity given to him by Dyche on Saturday and stressed that the midfielder deserves a run of games to play through the middle after his performance.

“In the past, we have seen plenty of players be handed a chance, but they have then failed to make the right impression”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“This was not the case here.

“James played with the type of aggression that we want to see from an Everton midfielder.

“His pressing was relentless, and he didn’t stop all game.

“My big hope for James now is that he gets a run of games in the middle because he certainly deserves the chance to continue there after his display on Saturday.”

Garner has registered two goals and an assist in his total of ten appearances for Everton so far this season and he will be hoping to continue his form throughout the campaign.