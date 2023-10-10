Newcastle United’s scouting department believe that Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio has not progressed and are not recommending a move for him.

The Magpies have been keeping tabs on several players with a view to making moves for them in future transfer windows.

Newcastle have been searching for a defender who could be another option to provide cover for Sven Botma.

Inacio is a defender they have been tracking for a while, even before Botman was signed, and the club have been considering making a move for him in the future.

But according to Portuguese radio station Renascenca’s Bola Branca, Inacio is no longer being pushed as a target by the Newcastle scouts.

The Newcastle scouts are not recommending that the club move for him as cover for Botman.

The club believe his progress has stalled over the last two years due to a lack of high-level games.

Newcastle believe that Inacio could be signed, but it would take a substantial outlay and are unconvinced he would merit it.