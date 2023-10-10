Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that the club need to get out of their hire-and-fire cycle and the next managerial appointment needs to be a long-term one.

The Glasgow giants are in the process of identifying and appointing a new manager following the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this month.

A new manager is expected to be in place before the next game against Hibernian after the international break but Ferguson believes they need to finalise an appointment by the end of the week.

The former Rangers captain insisted that the new manager must get some time to work with the squad before his first game in charge of the club.

He said on the Go Radio Football Show: “Come the end of the week, which I firmly believe, they will need to make a decision and bring him in.

“I’d like to think the new Rangers manager will need some time to lead up to the home game against Hibs.”

Rangers have had seven managers in the last five years, which Ferguson insisted is against the club’s history.

He stressed that Rangers need to get the next appointment right and bring in someone who will be at Ibrox for a few years.

“Two managers in ten months or seven managers in five years, whatever way you put it, very unlike Rangers.

“This next manager needs to be in for the long haul.”