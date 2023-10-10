Barry Ferguson has told the Rangers board they need to finalise the appointment of a new manager soon as the club need a figurehead to come in and steady the ship.

Rangers managed to beat St. Mirren 3-0 away from home on Sunday to go into the international break with a win under their belt.

They are still some way off the pace in the title race and suffered a demoralising 2-1 defeat at Aris Limassol in the Europa League last week.

Rangers are conducting a thorough process of interviewing candidates for the manager’s role, but are expected to act in the coming days.

Ferguson indicated that he understands why Rangers are taking their time on the new manager but stressed that they need to make a decision as soon as possible.

He insisted that Rangers are badly in need of a new manager who could come in and take the reins of a club who are lurching from one crisis to another.

The Rangers legend said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I firmly believe that he has to come in and he has to come in quickly.

“I know John Bennett said that he is going to take his time in terms of the interview process.

“But at this moment in time, Rangers are badly needing somebody in there to steady the ship and try and take the club forward.”

Rangers are expected to bring in their new manager before they are next in action after the international break.