Adrian Clarke thinks that Birmingham City’s owners want to build a world-class club but pointed out that the Blues managerial target Wayne Rooney is not a world-class manager.

On Monday, Birmingham took a shock decision to sack John Eustace from their managerial role, despite the team being in sixth place in the league table.

After recently parting ways with DC United, Rooney has emerged as the preferred candidate to replace Eustace at St. Andrew’s.

Clarke pointed out that Birmingham City chief executive officer Gary Cook has stated that they want to build a world-class team but stressed that Rooney is not a world-class manager.

The former top-flight star thinks that Eustace is a better manager than Rooney and indicated that Birmingham City’s owners are keen on bringing in Rooney as they just want to make a big name appointment.

“I heard Gary Cook say this, ‘we want to be world-class in everything we do’”, Clarke said on the What The EFL podcast.

“Wayne Rooney was a world-class player, but he is not a world-class manager.

“Nowhere near it.

“Eustace is a far better manager so far in his career.

“So it is a stars in their eyes appointment where they think Wayne Rooney is suddenly going to transform this group of players and get them playing like Manchester United.

“I mean, it is not going to happen.”

Birmingham City have yet to announce the name of their new manager and it is expected that they want to appoint their new boss before the international break ends.