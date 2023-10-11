Former Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson has conceded that Celtic are getting close to looking at their best and are starting to blow teams away with their quality.

Celtic scored a comfortable 3-1 win over Kilmarnock at Parkhead over the weekend to sustain their grip at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings.

They are overwhelming favourites to win their third title in a row with their main rivals Rangers currently struggling for consistency and looking for a new manager.

The Scottish champions have not been at their fluid best this season under Brendan Rodgers and an early exit from the Scottish League Cup did come as a shock.

Ferguson stressed that it was always going to take some time for Celtic to get used to Rodgers after tasting success under Ange Postecoglou.

However, he believes that there are signs that Celtic are getting back to their best and will start blowing teams away with their quality.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “It does take a bit of time obviously as he has a different style compared to Postecoglou.

“But you can see now they are starting to motor a little bit even when they are not playing at their best, they are finding a way to win.

“You can see now, Celtic are starting to build a bit of momentum and starting to blow teams away.

“I know Kilmarnock got it back to 2-1 but it always looked that any stage that Celtic could go up the park and score that vital third or fourth goal.”

Celtic have a seven-point lead at the top of the league table after eight rounds of Scottish Premiership games.