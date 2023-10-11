Sam Byram has admitted that Leeds United currently are a vastly superior club in terms of structure than when he was there in his first spell.

A product of the Leeds academy, the defender left the Whites for West Ham in 2016 and returned to the club last summer on a free transfer.

The full-back is aware of the club Leeds were in the Championship before Marcelo Bielsa came in 2018 and turned them into a big hitter that won eventual promotion to the Premier League.

He stressed that in terms of structure and stability, there is no comparison between the current Leeds and the one he left in 2016 when they seemed chaotic and rudderless in mid-table of the Championship.

He claimed that he only remembers two games where Elland Road was packed in his previous spell while that is now an expectation in every home game.

Byram said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “It was completely different to how it is now.

“I think when you are in it you don’t necessarily realise until you have been elsewhere.

“I think there was a season where I must have had six or seven managers.

“The squad how it is now and the structure of the club is so much more stable.

“On a matchday now, 99 per cent of the time the stadium is sold out and you can feel the excitement and the energy.

“Comparatively, when I was previously here, there were two games I played in the cup – Spurs and Chelsea at home – that the ground was sold out and you could really get the sense that this is the real Leeds.

“I am not blaming fans as the three seasons I was here; we were below mid-table team and we weren’t playing attractive football.”

Byram has wasted little time in cementing his place in the team after he rejoined Leeds in the summer.