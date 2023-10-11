Jo Tessem believes that Southampton star Adam Armstrong is looking like a completely different player from last season and pointed out that the forward is good at making runs in behind.

The 26-year-old had a disappointing last season, where he made 30 appearances and scored two goals.

This season, Armstrong has already netted seven times in eleven appearances for Southampton and has established himself as a key player in Russell Martin’s team.

Tessem pointed out that Armstrong is looking like a completely different player from last season and stressed that the forward is good at making runs behind the line of the opposition defence.

The ex-Saints star also added that Armstrong has stepped into the right-winger role and is doing a great job contributing to some important goals for Southampton.

“At the beginning of the season, when we won, he stepped into the midfielder role, which he was really good at, and it suited him and he ran into it”, Tessem said on BBC Radio Solent.

“Now he is back on the right wing, which he seems to do really well.

“He makes so many good runs in behind.

“He should have the ball more often and he has been crucial in front of goal, scoring some very important goals for us and turning into a totally different player from last year.

Southampton are now on a three-match unbeaten run and Martin will be hoping that Armstrong can continue his form in front of opposition goal this season so that they can push for promotion.