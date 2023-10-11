Former Wolves midfielder Dave Edwards believes that Mario Lemina is becoming one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League.

The Gabon midfielder has previously played for Southampton and Fulham in the top flight before he joined Wolves in January this year.

Lemina has been an important part of the Molineaux outfit so far as he has started all eight league games for them this term.

Edwards admitted that the likes of Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-Chan have made a significant difference for the team this season.

However, he added that the set-up behind the forwards also plays a very crucial role and Edwards insisted that Lemina is becoming one of the best central midfielders in the division.

“If it wasn’t for him [Hwang] and Neto, it would be a very different Wolves side and we have to be thankful for the form they’re in”, Edwards wrote in his Express & Star column.

“But it’s also down to the set-up behind them.

“Mario Lemina will be disappointed to be sent off, but he was magnificent again.

“He’s turning into one of the best central midfielders in the league.”

Lemina is set to miss Wolves’ next league match against Bournemouth due to a red card he received against Aston Villa on Sunday.