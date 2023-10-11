Chris Sutton is of the view that if Norwich City youngster Jonathan Rowe can continue his good form, then Premier League clubs will surely be looking to take him from Carrow Road.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is a product of Norwich’s academy and he is very highly rated at Carrow Road.

This season, Rowe has been a key part of David Wagner’s starting line-up and has contributed six goals and an assist in eleven league games.

Sutton believes that if the youngster keeps carrying on his impressive form, then it is inevitable that Premier League clubs will be lining up for his signature in the transfer window.

However, Sutton warned Rowe that now the challenge for him is to show that he can sustain his good form and he believes that the midfielder has certainly made his mark this season.

“If he carries on at this level, then it will be inevitable that Premier League clubs will be looking to snap him out – but this is just the start”, Sutton wrote in his Pinkun column.

“He needs to show consistency and prove he is capable of performing over a prolonged period.

“As a young player, having a good support network is essential to your development.

“Rowe has made his mark – but this is just the beginning.

“He needs to prove it can be something sustained.”

Last season was riddled with injury for Rowe where he featured only three times for Norwich and he will be determined to keep his good form going in the ongoing campaign.