Gordon Dalziel has admitted that Rangers need an Ange Postecoglou kind of figure as a manager, someone who will bring a sense of strength to the club.

Postecoglou’s impact on Scottish football in the two years he spent at Celtic is still considered the gold standard for any manager coming to manage the two big Glasgow clubs.

Rangers are in the process of finding a new manager and many feel following a period of turmoil the club need a manager such as the Australian who will lift the Glasgow giants from within.

Dalziel admitted that Rangers need a good coach but stressed that they need someone who will bring the sense of strength and man-management that Postecoglou added to Celtic.

He said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “Rangers need a package.

“They need a good coach but I think they need the sort of strength that Ange Postecoglou brought to Celtic.

“I thought his man-management of the club, the players and the press was brilliant and I think Rangers need that stature.”

Postecoglou has continued to earn plaudits in England where his Tottenham side are sitting at the top of the Premier League table.

Rangers meanwhile are keen to sort out an appointment soon with Philippe Clement considered the favourite to become the new manager at Ibrox.