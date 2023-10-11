Leeds United star Sam Byram has insisted that Archie Gray has not shown anything to suggest that he is feeling any pressure of playing for a club of the Whites’ magnitude.

The 17-year-old midfielder is having a breakthrough season at Leeds this season and has become a key member of the first-team squad under Daniel Farke.

The Leeds boss has immense faith in him and even played him at right-back when the team needed an option in their win over Bristol City last weekend.

Byram, one of the senior members of the squad, admitted that despite Gray’s performances he is on the pitch, he is still a kid off the pitch and some of his antics still make the players laugh.

However, he stressed that he has not needed to put an arm around the young midfielder as he has looked more than comfortable playing for a club of Leeds’ size at sold-out stadiums.

The defender said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “I feel like he is very mature for his age.

“He can be quite childish, which is obvious for a 17-year-old, and we all have a laugh about him being an idiot all the time.

“But I feel like his not fazed at all playing for Leeds, one of the biggest clubs in England and in a sold-out stadium.

“If I could see that side of it was getting on top of him or he was struggling, definitely I would be there to put an arm around him and help him out but I feel like he doesn’t need it.”

Gray is likely to be in the team when Leeds take on Norwich City at Carrow Road after the international break, fitness permitting.