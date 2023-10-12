Seamus Coleman has hailed Everton fans for their incredible passion for the club and stated that the Toffees supporters’ devotion towards the Merseyside club demands respect.

In the previous two seasons, Everton have suffered relegation battles and last season they had to wait until the final game to secure their Premier League status.

Under Sean Dyche’s leadership, Everton managed to fend off the drop to the Championship, and the Toffees supporters played a huge role in helping the team reach the finish line.

Coleman stated that Everton fans are incredible in terms of their passion for the club and revealed that last season he met Toffees fans on the street who were full of emotion and with tears in their eyes as the danger of relegation was looming over the club.

The Everton star admitted that the expectations added a bit of pressure on them but stressed that the supporters’ passion for the club demands respect.

“They are absolutely incredible”, Coleman said on BBC Sounds.

“They like their football club like you would not believe.

“The football club means everything to them and that is what I was speaking to the lads about how I would meet people in the street with emotions on their faces and tears in their faces, and we cannot go down.

“Obviously, it brings added pressure when you are out for a walk, but you respect them so much for what it means to them.

“They were kicking every ball with us at Goodison; the noise, the atmosphere, and the relief at the end were all amazing.”

Everton have managed to shake off their slow start to the season by picking up six points from the last three games and they will be determined to continue their form after the international break.