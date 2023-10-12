Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has insisted that Tyneside is his second home and he is hoping to see his journey at the club continue.

Schar, who has been on Newcastle’s books since 2018, scored his first goal of the season for the Magpies in the 4-1 Champions League win against Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

The defender has regularly been trusted by Magpies boss Eddie Howe and he is delighted to be at the high flying Magpies.

The 31-year-old took time to heap praise on club manager Howe, expressing his hope to see his journey at St. James’ Park continue.

“Newcastle is my second home”, Schar told Swiss daily Blick.

“The team, the manager, the club – I feel very comfortable.

“I’m extremely enjoying it and I hope this journey will continue.”

Reflecting on the reaction of the fans following his goal against PSG in the Champions League, Schar revealed: “I have never experienced such an atmosphere.”

The Swiss defender will be looking to help Newcastle to go far in the Champions League this season and the Magpies laid down a marker against PSG.