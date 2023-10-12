Aston Villa new boy Nicolo Zaniolo has admitted that he feels less pressure in England and is enjoying the freedom he has away from Italy.

Villa signed Zaniolo in the summer transfer window on loan from Galatasaray and he has already made nine appearances for the club in all competitions.

The attacking midfielder is still settling in at a new club and in a new country but he admitted that he is enjoying not being under the constant pressure that he felt when he was in Italy.

He revealed that he can live with more freedom in England and have a normal life off the pitch compared to the glare of the media he faced in his home country.

The Italian stressed that he is also getting used to England’s weather and is feeling happy in the Premier League.

Zaniolo told Italian daily La Repubblica (via Calciomercato.com): “In Italy, there is more pressure from the media and the people than in England.

“I can go around with friends and go for a walk with the family [in England].

“Here I am fine, I am also getting used to the climate.”

Aston Villa will be obligated to sign Zaniolo on a permanent basis if he his certain targets during the course of his loan spell at the club.

The Italian had long been linked with a move to the Premier League before the switch happened and now has the chance to shine in England.