Everton boss Sean Dyche has revealed that he started working on this season as soon as finished the previous campaign.

The Toffees brought Dyche in January when they were firmly involved in a relegation battle and the English tactician successfully guided them to safety.

This season despite a slow beginning, Dyche’s side have managed to win three of their last four games before going into the international break.

Dyche stated that as soon as Everton’s safety in the Premier League was guaranteed last season he started working with director of football Kevin Thelwell on the next season.

He added that he is not a person to sit back and relax after the end of the season and stressed that he was determined to start early preparations for this season.

“I move forward very quickly”, Dyche said on BBC Sounds.

“Once the job was done and we stayed in the division, I came out and said, right, I am ready to move forward.

“I am not going to go, okay that is it, hurray and I am just going to spend my summer doing nothing.

“I was always putting things in place already with Kev and other people around.

“Right when we get this done, we are going to start shifting; we need to move quickly and we need to do as many different things as we can.”

Dyche wheeled and dealed in the transfer market in the summer in an effort to boost Everton’s attacking options and the Toffees have won three of their last four games.