Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen has boasted about his side’s strong Championship performances so far this season, stressing that the club should have conceded fewer goals than they have.

Hermansen, 23, made a permanent switch to the Foxes from Danish side Brondby in the summer transfer window.

The shot-stopper has already made ten league appearances for the Championship leaders this term and kept clean sheets on four occasions.

Enzo Maresca’s side have conceded only six goals in eleven league matches, which is testimony to how the Foxes have been a juggernaut in the second tier this term.

But Hermansen believes that the way his side are performing, they should have kept the number of goals conceded down even lower than they actually have.

“I would actually say that we have played games where we shouldn’t have conceded goals”, Hermansen was quoted as saying by Danish outlet Bold.dk.

“So if you look at it, six goals is actually a bit high.“

Maresca’s side are determined to secure immediate promotion to the Premier League this season and Hermansen admits they are doing well.

“It has been a really good start, I think”, the goalkeeper explained.

“It is a fantastic club and a huge place in relation to the training facility, the stadium and the whole city.”

While Leicester have only conceded six goals in the Championship, they have scored a substantial 23, only bettered by second placed Ipswich Town.