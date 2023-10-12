Leicester City shot-stopper Mads Hermansen has dubbed his decision to join the Foxes in the summer ‘almost a no-brainer’, despite other clubs being keen to snap him up.

Hermansen joined Enzo Maresca’s side from Brondby on a five-year deal in the summer transfer window.

Leicester zeroed in on the Danish star amid their search for a new number 1 this summer and eventually snapped up their target.

Hermansen was subject to interest from other clubs and the Danish custodian revealed that Leicester’s potential plan for him was more impressive than his other suitors.

He added that he weighed up the offers and found it easy to join the Foxes as he was about to get the best opportunity at the King Power Stadium.

“It was my own first real transfer window and I had not really experienced how it worked before“, Hermansen was quoted as saying by Danish outlet Bold.dk.

“Obviously there were several clubs [interested] and my entourage and I held talks about what should be done.

“When Leicester came in, it was almost a ‘no-brainer’ in terms of the plan they came with.

“Leicester came with the best setup and the best opportunity.”

Hermansen has so far put up strong displays for Maresca’s side this term and he will be looking to experience Premier League football next term.