Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell believes that the Toffees are very lucky to have Sean Dyche as their boss.

Dyche was appointed in January of this year, replacing Frank Lampard as the Toffees boss to help them avoid relegation last season.

They ensured their safety in the top flight on the final day of the last campaign and Thelwell revealed that Dyche is a methodical and deep thinker.

The Toffees director of football insisted that Dyche tries to understand what makes each and every one of his players tick and he admitted that the club are lucky to have the former Burnley boss masterminding their side.

“I think we are very lucky with Sean”, Thelwell said on BBC Sounds about the manager.

“He is methodical; he is a deep thinker.

“He does understand people.

“And try to understand what makes them tick.

“So, my job as I see it, is helping Sean to be the very best, he can be.

“And the byproduct is that we get a successful team.”

Dyche is now trying to make sure Everton enjoy a season without the stress of a relegation battle as they head towards moving into a new stadium and also welcoming new owners to the club.