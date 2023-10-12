Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has insisted that he sympathises with loaned out midfielder Harry Jewitt-White for not getting enough first-team minutes, but also stressed that he will learn what being a professional footballer is about.

The 19-year-old midfielder came through the Pompey academy in 2020 and he has been sent out on loan stints to ensure his development.

Jewitt-White joined National League South side Havant & Waterlooville for this season and he has been in and out of the team so far.

Mousinho admitted that the club are assessing the player’s situation and will take further measures if they feel he is not getting enough from the loan.

Even though he is sympathetic towards Jewitt-White’s situation, he stressed that hard times will teach him what it is like to be a professional footballer.

“It’s a difficult one for Harry, you sympathise with him, but that’s part of the remit of going away on loan and trying to learn what it’s all about to be a professional footballer”, Mousinho told The News.

“Still, we are constantly evaluating the loan and seeing how it is like we did with Harvey Laidlaw and Sam Folarin.

“If we don’t feel we are getting the most out of the loan then it’s something to consider.

“It’s not all about minutes, but it’s certainly about experience and where we think they can make the most impact.”

Now it remains to be seen if the player and the club will have the patience to see out his season-long loan at the Draper Tools Community Stadium.