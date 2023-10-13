Manchester City star Jeremy Doku feels that it is easy to develop when he is surrounded by so many talented players in the Sky Blues squad.

The 21-year-old winger attracted attention from several Premier League clubs in the summer, but Manchester City managed to beat off the competition to land Doku.

Doku has featured in a total of eight games for the Sky Blues so far this season and has scored twice while assisting one goal.

The Belgian international admitted that he thinks he has evolved as a player since joining Manchester City in the summer and added that it is easy to develop when he is playing with top players.

Doku also added that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes sure that he is able to capitalise whenever he is in a favourable situation.

“Have I developed as a player? I think so, yes”, Doku was quoted as saying by Maxifoot.

“But then, it is easier when you’re surrounded by players like City.

“It is easier; you get the ball more often, you are more often in favourable situations.

“And as I said, Pep Guardiola is there to make sure I’m in the best conditions and in the best situations to exploit them.

“For me, it is easier and it is easier to be decisive.

“And so, yes, I think I have developed on certain points.”

Doku has started four of the last five Premier League outings for Manchester City and he will be hoping to seal his position in the starting line-up this season.