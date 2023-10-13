Barry Ferguson is of the view that there is a false impression about Rangers managerial target Kevin Muscat that he is inexperienced and he pointed out that the Australian has coached in three different countries.

Rangers sacked Michael Beale after he failed to deliver a strong start to the season and they have yet to appoint a new manager.

It has been suggested that Philippe Clement and Yokohama F Marinos boss Muscat are the two candidates leading the race to succeed Beale.

Ferguson stated that the impression regarding Muscat being a manager with very little experience is false and stressed that the Yokohama boss has managed in three different countries.

The Rangers legend also pointed out that, like former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, he has done well in Australia and Japan and believes that the 50-year-old understands the demands of the Ibrox faithful, being a former player of the club.

“There’s a false impression about Kev floating around”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column.

“I’ve heard folk say he’s inexperienced but he’s been managing for more than a decade now and has worked in three different countries.

“Things might not have gone so well for him in Belgium but he’s done really good things in both Australia and Japan, just as Ange Postecoglou did.

“I take the view that he’s done his apprenticeship and his next step could very well be a move to Glasgow.

“Yes the demands at Rangers will be far higher than anything he’s gone through before but he’ll know that fine well having played for the club before.”

Rangers will next face Hibernian on 21st October at Ibrox and it remains to be seen whether Muscat will be the man to lead the Gers side at home against Hibs.