Southampton minority shareholder Katharina Liebherr has revealed that her relationship with Ralph Hasenhuttl went beyond football, which showed when he attended her wedding recently.

Hasenhuttl was sacked by Saints last year following a poor start to the season and the Austrian has been out of work since then.

Southampton did not benefit from sacking Hasenhuttl as they were relegated and some fans suggested that removing the Austrian to appoint Nathan Jones was a mistake.

Liebherr is now a minority shareholder at Southampton, but played a big role in the hiring of Hasenhuttl in 2018.

She admitted that the Austrian was impressive the moment she met him and knew that he would be the Southampton manager given his fire, passion and willingness to work with young players.

Liebherr also revealed that she developed a friendship with Hasenhuttl beyond football.

She told Swiss daily Blick: “When I met him, I knew very quickly: this is our coach.

“His fire, his passion, how he sees football and how he wanted to use our players, also our youngsters.

“And that’s sometimes with coaches somehow…I’ve experienced it differently, let’s put it that way. Everything fitted.

“And from that a friendship developed that went beyond football.”

Liebherr is happy that Hasenhuttl attended her wedding despite Southampton sacking him last year.

She admits that she would have understood if he had not wanted to attend after being sacked as boss, but took the personal call to attend the ceremony in Zurich.

“Yes, it makes me happy.

“It shows that we did something right, we try to use the people at our club according to their strengths and give them freedom and trust.

“He didn’t have to come after all that’s happened.

“He wanted to.”

It remains to be seen at which club Hasenhuttl will return to the game, with the Austrian having joined Saints after a stint with RB Leipzig in Germany.